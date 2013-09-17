Raleigh Web Design Agency Announces Hire of New Project Manager

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- TheeDesign Studio is proud to announce the hire of Sharon Dawson as its new Project Manager. She will be responsible for implementing the latest web design standards, styles, and technologies. Sharon is also responsible for ensuring that communication is flowing, projects are organized, and deadlines are met.



TheeDesign Studio is a full-service web design, development, SEO and internet marketing company in Raleigh. Their services also include social networking site development, social media strategy, online reputation management and professional video production.



"I joined TheeDesign Studio because they are an innovator in web design," said Sharon. "They are always seeking out the newest technology, like responsive web design, to make sure they stay on the forefront of the web design and internet marketing industry."



Sharon jokes she designed her first website back in 2008 — on Microsoft Word. "I've grown a whole lot since then!" Prior to joining TheeDesign Studio team, Sharon was a web master for a large personal care company in North Carolina, managing 12 websites internationally.



"Her development and project management skills are exactly what we were looking for," said TheeDesign Studio owner Richard Horvath. "Sharon is a valuable asset to our expanding team and look forward to getting her started on projects that are coming quickly through our project pipeline."



About TheeDesign Studio

Established in 2004, TheeDesign Studio is a full-service web design, development, SEO and internet marketing company headquartered in Raleigh, NC. Their team specializes in creating business-class websites that incorporate content management, search engine optimization, internet marketing, ecommerce and cutting-edge programming. They take great pride in doing all work in-house and providing clients with world class customer support. For more information, please call (919) 341-8901 or visit http://www.TheeDesign.com.