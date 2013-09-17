Raleigh Web Design Agency Announces Hire of New Sales Manager

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- TheeDesign Studio is pleased to announce the hire of Michael Morris as Sales Manager. Mike will be working with the sales team in creating and maintaining relationships with the increasing client list at TheeDesign Studio.



TheeDesign Studio is a full-service web design, search engine optimization (SEO), and internet marketing agency in Raleigh. Their services also include online reputation management, social networking site development, social media strategy and professional video production.



Prior to TheeDesign Studio, Mike was a Senior Lead Specialist at Web.com. Mike’s career has taken him through almost every gamut of marketing and advertising. “Being able to join a company that combines top quality web design and complete internet marketing packages under one roof was my deciding factor to join the team at TheeDesign,” says Mike. “The fact that they are a local company and have local control-that makes a huge difference to me.”



“Mike and I have networked for years, so I was thrilled for the opportunity to finally bring him on board as Sales Manager at TheeDesign Studio,” said TheeDesign President Richard Horvath. “I’m looking forward to working with him and the clients that he brings in.”



About TheeDesign Studio

Established in 2004, TheeDesign Studio is a full-service web design, development, SEO and internet marketing company headquartered in Raleigh, NC. Their team specializes in creating business-class websites that incorporate content management, search engine optimization, internet marketing, ecommerce and cutting-edge programming. They take great pride in doing all work in-house and providing clients with world class customer support. For more information, please call (919) 341-8901 or visit http://www.TheeDesign.com.