Raleigh Web Design Agency Helps Launch Online Fundraising Site

Raleigh, NC - North Carolina -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Raleigh web design and internet marketing agency, TheeDesign, has announced that they have launched a new website for ShopBidGive.



ShopBidGive is an online auction platform bringing organizations and their supporters together. Using auctions, organizations can run fundraisers to raise both money and awareness for their cause. Bidders are able to make meaningful contributions to the organizations they support while bidding on products or services they love.



Realizing that their website needed to be able to support the various organizations and their auctions, ShopBidGive decided to redesign their website. They turned to TheeDesign Studio to develop an interactive site for both bidders and auctioneers. Their team of dedicated developers and marketers were able to design a user-friendly website and put together a marketing campaign to increase fundraising awareness.



“We are very excited to be working with ShopBidGive” said Heather Curtis, Marketing Manager at TheeDesign Studio. “Their site allows people to donate and help both local and global causes. They are making it easier for people to give back to the community.”



The newly designed website features an e-commerce plug-in to support the various auctions and bids and an online contact form to directly contact the ShopBidGive team. The site is search engine friendly, allowing sites such as Google, Bing and Yahoo to make it highly visible in internet keyword searches. Using the WordPress content management system (CMS), ShopBidGive can easily update and upload auction information and their blog entries.



About ShopBidGive

ShopBidGive is an online auction system that creates fundraising opportunities for non-profit organizations, both big and small. Their auctions provide bidders the ability to bid on products and services they love while donating the charity of their choice. For more information about ShopBidGive, please visit http://www.ShopBidGive.com



About TheeDesign Studio

Established in 2004, TheeDesign Studio is a full-service web design and marketing agency in Raleigh, NC. The team specializes in creating websites for Triangle businesses that incorporate content management systems, search engine optimization, internet marketing, and custom programming. For more information, please call (919) 341-8901 or visit www.TheeDesign.com