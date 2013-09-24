Raleigh Web Design Agency Launches Million Dollar Dog House Website

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Raleigh web design company, TheeDesign Studio, announced today the launch of MillionDollarDogHouse.com, a new WordPress design website for the charity project of J.M. Davis Homes and other local partnering businesses.



The Million Dollar Dog House, located in the North Raleigh prestigious neighborhood of Rose Hall, was built by J.M Davis who will use the ‘pet’ project to raise funds for the SPCA of Wake County. Their newly designed website was developed on a WordPress platform-a user-friendly content management system.



“We are excited for the launch of the Million Dollar Dog House’s new website,” says Tevan Alexander, Project Manager at TheeDesign Studio. “We were happy to contribute to this special project that will help homeless animals across Raleigh and Wake County.”



About TheeDesign Studio

TheeDesign Studio is an award-winning web design and internet marketing agency in Raleigh, NC. The team specializes in creating websites for businesses that incorporate content management systems, search engine optimization, internet marketing and custom programming. For more information, please call 919-341-8901 or visit http://www.TheeDesign.com.