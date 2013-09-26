Raleigh Web Design Agency Launches New Responsive Website

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- TheeDesign Studio, a Raleigh web design and internet marketing agency, is excited to announce the launch of the newly and responsively designed Fairway Windows & Pressure Cleaning website!



Fairway Windows & Pressure Cleaning is a pressure washing and window cleaning company servicing Raleigh, Greensboro and the surrounding areas. Their eco-friendly and low-pressure house washing techniques combined with their quality customer service has allowed them to service homeowners in and around the Triangle since 1999.



Their newly designed website was created with responsive design technology, meaning their site responds and looks great on mobile devices like tablets and smartphones. In addition to the responsive design, the website features on-site instant estimate, and allows prospective clients to schedule their service themselves. The site is search engine friendly, allowing Google, Yahoo and Bing to make it highly visible in the search results.



TheeDesign Studio will also be managing the pressure washing company’s internet marketing each month, which will include SEO efforts and social media updates.



To learn more about responsive web design or internet marketing, please visit http://www.TheeDesign.com.



About Fairway Windows & Pressure Cleaning

Fairway Windows & Pressure Cleaning is a residential pressure washing and window cleaning company. Their experienced pressure washing team also provides roof cleaning and deck restoration services to Raleigh, Greensboro and the surrounding areas. To learn more about their low-pressure and eco-friendly house washing techniques, visit http://www.FairwayPressureCleaning.com.



About TheeDesign Studio

TheeDesign Studio is an award-winning web design and internet marketing company in Raleigh, NC. Their team specializes in creating websites for businesses using content management systems, search engine optimization, internet marketing and custom programming. For more information, please call 919-341-8901 or visit http://www.TheeDesign.com.