Raleigh Web Design Agency Launches New Responsive Website for Fund Accounting Software Firm

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Raleigh web design agency, Thee Design Studio, is excited to announce the launch of their latest responsively designed website for Capital Business Solutions.



Capital Business Solutions is an integrated financial software solutions and professional services firm for non-profit and private sector organizations. In addition to being an authorized reseller for Abila (formerly Sage) software, they also offer their own reporting tool, DrillPoint Reports.



Their newly designed website was created with responsive design technology, allowing their site to respond and look great on mobile devices like tablets and smartphones.



The new website is built on WordPress, an easy to use content management system, that will allow Capital Business Solutions the ability to update content, images and videos with the click of a mouse. The site provides easy navigation for viewers, providing easy access to their products, services, and resources.



Their site allows customers to login to their account and view their purchased software details, download updated versions, and contact technical support.



TheeDesign Studio will also be managing Capital Business Solution’s internet marketing each month, which will include SEO and social media management.



To learn more about responsive web design or internet marketing, please visit http://www.theedesign.com.



About Capital Business Solutions

Capital Business Solutions is a fund accounting software and consulting firm for non-profit and private sector organizations. They provide Fund MIP Accounting software and custom Blackbaud programming in addition to Raiser’s Edge and Financial Edge training solutions. For more information, please visit CapitalBusienss.net.



About TheeDesign Studio

Established in 2004, TheeDesign Studio is a full-service web design and internet marketing agency in Raleigh, NC. The team specializes in creating websites for Raleigh businesses that using content management systems, search engine optimization, internet marketing, and custom programming. For more information, please call 919-341-8901 or visit TheeDesign.com.