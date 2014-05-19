Raleigh Web Design Agency Launches New Website for Laser Eye Surgery Practice

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Raleigh web design agency, TheeDesign Studio, is excited to announce the launch of their latest website for Raleigh Lasik eye surgery practice, Triangle Eye Physicians, P.A.



Triangle Eye Physicians, P.A. is a Lasik eye surgery practice in Raleigh, NC. Headed by Dr. Patricia Smith, Triangle Eye has been providing Lasik and cataract eye surgery, in addition to routine eye care for over 10 years.



Knowing they needed an updated website, Triangle Eye Physicians reached out to TheeDesign Studio to begin creating a new look. TheeDesign Studio’s team of experienced and knowledgeable web designers and developers were able to create a modern, fresh and easy-to-use website that will allow Triangle Eye Physicians to reach consumers throughout Raleigh, Durham and the surrounding areas.



Their new website is built on WordPress, a high-end content management system that gives Triangle Eye Physicians the ability to maintain and update their website with just a few clicks.



Triangle Eye Physician’s new website utilizes responsive web design technology, allowing visitors to easily view the website on mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets. Their site is search engine friendly; ensuring that search engines like Google and Bing can index and increase their online visibility.



TheeDesign Studio will also be managing Triangle Eye Physician’s internet marketing campaign, which includes SEO and social media.



To learn more about Triangle Eye Physicians, please visit http://www.triangleeye.com.



To learn more about TheeDesign studio, please visit http://www.theedesign.com.



About TheeDesign Studio

TheeDesign Studio is an award winning full-service web design and internet marketing agency headquartered in Raleigh, NC. Their team specializes in creating websites for Raleigh businesses that incorporate content management systems, search engine optimization and internet marketing. For more information, please call 919-341-8901 or visit http://www.theedesign.com.



About Triangle Eye Physicians

Triangle Eye Physicians is a Lasik eye surgery center in Raleigh, NC. They also offer cataract eye surgery,routine eye care, and . For more information, please call 919-256-2500 or visit http://www.triangleeye.com.