A 2013 Best of the Triangle award winner, TheeDesign Studio knew it needed to revamp their website to keep up with their award winning designs and image. They also needed to keep up with latest in web technology – by using responsive web technology.



Responsive web design is a form of advanced website design that anticipates and responds to the screen size on which a website is being displayed. It addresses the evolving landscape of mobile devices like smartphones and tablets by creating fluid and adaptive websites that look great and are user friendly no matter what size or shape device on which they are viewed.



Their newly redesigned website is built on WordPress, a functional and high-end content management system. Their responsive website is also search engine friendly, allowing search engines like Google, Bing, and Yahoo to index and make their web design and internet marketing services visible in search engine rankings.



"I'm excited to show off our new responsive website," said TheeDesign Studio President, Richard Horvath. "It was many months in the making, but well worth the effort to be able to have a website that shows up well on mobile devices like smartphones and ipads."



About TheeDesign Studio

TheeDesign Studio is an award-winning web design and internet marketing firm in Raleigh, NC. The team specializes in creating websites for Triangle businesses that incorporate content management systems, search engine optimization, internet marketing and custom programming. For more information, please call 919-341-8901 or visit http://www.theedesign.com.