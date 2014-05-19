Raleigh Web Design Agency Throwing a Marvel-Ous 10 Year Anniversary Party

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Kapow! Bam! Zap! TheeDesign Studio, named one of IndyWeek's Best of the Triangle 2014 companies, is throwing THEE superhero party of the decade!



This Marvel-ous Anniversary Party will be held on June 19, 2014 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. It will be hosted in The Hive at Busy Bee Cafe on 225 South Wilmington Street in Raleigh. The party is free to attend, with advanced registration required. As an added bonus, the first 20 people in attendance will receive a free gift bag filled with items from local Raleigh businesses!



The event will include a signature TheeDesign cocktail, great party food, delicious cupcakes from a local vendor, and a superhero themed photo-booth. Attendees will have an opportunity to network with local Triangle business owners, active professionals, and SEO superheroes.



As part of TheeDesign’s commitment to Giving Back to the Community, they are partnering with United Way’s Teaming with Technology for this event. Donations of used cell phones, Apple devices, tablets, and computer mice will be collected at the door. United Way’s Teaming with Technology is a non-profit program focused on bridging the digital divide that provides refurbished computers and technology to schools, seniors, people with disabilities and low-income families in North Carolina. Be a champion to a child with your donation!



Reflecting on the past 10 years, TheeDesign Studio owner Richard Horvath said "My friends often ask if I am proud of what my company has accomplished. My answer is definitely a yes! Our old fashioned hard work and thoughtfully developed websites combined with meaningful internet marketing campaigns make a huge difference. We listen and we deliver what makes the best sense for our clients, and that’s being a superhero in my book and worth celebrating."



To register for TheeDesign’s Marvel-ous Anniversary Party please visit www.theedesign.com/blog/2014/marvelous-10-year-anniversary-party-raleigh.



To learn more about Teaming with Technology, please visit

www.unitedwaytriangle.org/t4t.



About TheeDesign Studio

TheeDesign Studio is an award winning full-service web design and internet marketing agency in Raleigh, NC. Their team specializes in creating websites for Raleigh businesses that incorporate content management systems, search engine optimization and internet marketing. For more information, please call 919-341-8901 or visit http://www.theedesign.com