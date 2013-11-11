Raleigh Web Design Agency to Attend Internet Summit 2013

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- TheeDesign Studio is excited to announce that they will be attending the Internet Summit in Raleigh, NC. The convention will be held in the Raleigh Convention Center from November 12-14, 2013. This year, Internet Summit is sponsored by TechMedia, “the leading producer of regional digital forums in the United States.”



The companies that attend Internet Summit come from a wide range of industries, such as: Technology, Marketing Agencies, Retail, Finance, Healthcare, Internet and Traditional Marketers, Arts, Nonprofits, Education, National Brands, and more. The goal of Internet Summit is to aid the economy by rebuilding, networking and educating the myriad of attendees. In addition to conferences, Internet Summit uses media and forums to connect all companies interested in being involved in the networking community.



TheeDesign’s owner and residential SEO Expert, Richard Horvath, will be attending along with Heather Curtis, Associate Marketing Director, and Cole Watts, SEO Campaign Coordinator. According to Watts, "We are excited to be attending Internet Summit again. As the premier web design and internet marketing company in Raleigh, we are looking forward to not only learning the latest online marketing trends but meeting new people who work in the same digital space as well."



Interested in Internet Summit but unable to attend? Follow the TheeDesign team on Twitter for latest updates @Cole_watts, @HeatherMktg, or @TheeDesign.



About TheeDesign Studio

Established in 2004, TheeDesign Studio is a full-service web design and interactive marketing agency headquartered in Raleigh, NC. Our team specializes in creating business-class websites that incorporate content management, search engine optimization, internet marketing, ecommerce and cutting-edge programming. We take great pride in doing all of our work in-house and providing our clients with world class customer support as our success is directly tied to theirs. For more information, please call (919) 341-8901 or visit http://www.TheeDesign.com