Raleigh Web Design Cleans up Flooring Company's Website

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- What does a web design company and a carpet cleaning company have in common? They both appreciate thoughtful design. TheeDesign Studio, a web design agency in Raleigh, is proud to announce the launch of a recent web design project for the carpet cleaning and flooring installation professionals at Triangle Carpet Specialists (TCS).



TCS is a mom and pop business based out of Apex, NC. In addition to carpet cleaning services, they also provide flooring installation including carpet, tile, wood, laminate, and concrete. Their installation team consists of professional flooring installers experienced in their specific field(s) of flooring installation. All their installers are completely covered by WCB and fully insured.



As the company has grown, their flooring services have become popular not just among homeowners, but with large and small businesses across the Triangle. They were in need of expanding the functionality of their old website to handle the increase in web traffic and manage incoming sales leads. They also needed to add more service pages to their website that would showcase their corporate flooring services.



“I’m excited to show off the new website,” said Nina Croes, Head of Marketing at TCS. “I knew that coming into 2012 we were going to need to upgrade our website design and SEO, and we are thrilled with our experience working with TheeDesign Studio.”



The new website features a content management system that will let TCS better manage their content and advertise cleaning specials. The WordPress content management system (CMS) allows their staff to easily manage their website and track internet leads.



The site has several features including an on-site blog, customer testimonials, special offers section, and an estimate request form. In addition, the website is fully optimized for search engines like Google, Bing and Yahoo, allowing the site to have a highly visible position in search engine results.



About Triangle Carpet Specialists (TCS)

With over 20 years of experience in the residential and commercial flooring industry, TCS is able to guide homeowners through any size flooring project regardless of how simple or complex. For more information, please call (919) 906-2218 or visit TriangleCarpetSpecialists.com



About TheeDesign Studio

Established in 2004, TheeDesign Studio is a full-service web design and marketing agency in Raleigh, NC. The team specializes in creating websites for Triangle businesses that incorporate content management systems, search engine optimization, internet marketing, and custom programming. For more information, please call (919) 341-8901 or visit TheeDesign.com