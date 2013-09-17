Raleigh Web Design Company Announces Launch of NJ Responsive Design Website

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Raleigh web design company, TheeDesign Studio, announced today the launch of AtlanticVending.com, a new responsive design website for Atlantic Vending out of Farmingdale, New Jersey.



Atlantic Vending, a revolutionary vending machine company, is New Jersey’s one stop shop for all coffee and vending needs for the office and K-12 schools. Their newly designed website was created with responsive design, which means their site responds and looks great on mobile devices like iPads and smartphones. It’s a modern approach to designing mobile friendly websites.



“We are excited for the launch of Atlantic Vending’s new responsive website,” says Heather Curtis, Associate Director of Marketing at TheeDesign Studio. “Having the opportunity to develop a website for a New Jersey company helps expand our portfolio beyond the scope of North Carolina.”



TheeDesign Studio will also be managing the vending machine company’s internet marketing each month, which will include SEO efforts and various social media updates.



About TheeDesign Studio

TheeDesign Studio is an award-winning web design and internet marketing agency in Raleigh, NC. The team specializes in creating websites for businesses that incorporate content management systems, search engine optimization, internet marketing and custom programming. For more information, please call 919-341-8901 or visit TheeDesign.com.