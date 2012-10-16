Raleigh Web Design Company Celebrates Halloween with a Pumpkin Carving Party.

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- TheeDesign Studio, a Raleigh SEO and web design company, is excited to announce that they had over 50 participants attend this year’s Pumpkin Carving and Open House event.



“I want to send a big thank you to all parties who contributed to the success of our pumpkin party including our own in-house marketing team and all of the clients that contributed something to the event,” Said Richard Horvath, Owner and President of TheeDesign Studio. “The party was a total team effort and it was great to see such a huge turnout.”



For the first time ever, TheeDesign held a Pumpkin Carving and Halloween Open House. The event encouraged clients, friends, and local business owners to come out for drinks, games, and a traditional pumpkin carving event.



“The turnout was huge and I hope to do this again next year. We saw a great mixture of friends, clients and local business owners mingling with each other for the first time.”



Over 40 pumpkins were carved at this year’s event, in a number of different designs including black cats, ghosts, college logos, and scary faces. This year’s pumpkins were bought from Ray’s Farms and water was also donated from local dentist office Glenwood Smiles.



About TheeDesign Studio

Established in 2004, TheeDesign Studio is a full service web design and marketing service located in Raleigh, NC. Their team specializes in responsive web design, website development, and internet marketing. Offering a full slate of services to help every website owner achieve their dream, TheeDesign service caters towards both small and medium size business. Reach them today at 919-341-8901 or online at http://www.theedesign.com/ receive a free quote.0