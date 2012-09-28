Raleigh Web Design Company Supports U.S. Paralympics

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- TheeDesign Studio, a web design and internet marketing company in Raleigh, has concluded their first “Passing of the Torch” Pledge to support the Paralympics by donating $100 to the U.S. Paralympic team.



Throughout the month of July and September, TheeDesign Studio made a public pledge to donate $1 to the U.S. Paralympic team for every new fan who liked the TheeDesign Studio’s Facebook page as well as the U.S. Paralympics Facebook page.



“We wanted to make the most of the Olympic spirit to support a good cause,” says Richard Horvath Owner and President of TheeDesign Studio. “The passing of the torch is a significant part of the Olympic Games, so we thought we would try and pass the awareness and the emotions that are tied to the Olympics on to the Paralympics as well.”



The Paralympics is an international multi-sport event, similar to the Olympics, where physically disabled athletes compete. This includes those who suffer from blindness, cerebral palsy, and other mobility and physical disabilities. The 2012 Paralympic games ran immediately after the Olympic Games in London.



“Most people aren't even aware that the Paralympics takes place in the same city and right after the highly publicized regular Olympic Games," continued Richard. "This opportunity raised more awareness, not just for the Paralympics but for the disabled community as a whole and we are grateful for all of our fans support.”



About TheeDesign Studio

TheeDesign Studio is a web design and internet marketing company in Raleigh, NC. Their clients range from dental offices and law firms, to dog trainers and child care centers.



About The Paralympics

The Paralympic Games are an international multi-sport event where athletes with physical disabilities such as mobility disabilities, amputations, blindness, and cerebral palsy compete. All Paralympic Games are governed by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). To learn more please visit their website at www.Paralympic.org