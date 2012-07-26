Raleigh Web Design Makes an Olympic Pledge

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- Starting Friday July 27th TheeDesign Studio, a web design and internet marketing company in Raleigh, NC, is pledging to donate $1 to the U.S. Paralympic Committee for every new fan who likes their and the U.S. Paralympics Facebook pages.



“We wanted to make the most of the Olympic spirit to support a good cause,” says Richard Horvath Owner and President of TheeDesign Studio. “The passing of the torch is a significant part of the Olympic Games, so we thought we would try and pass the awareness and the emotions that are tied to the Olympics on to the Paralympics as well.”



The Paralympics is an international multi-sport event where physically disabled athletes compete including athletes who suffer from blindness, cerebral palsy, or other mobility disabilities. This year's Paralympic games will run August 29 - September 9, 2012 after the Olympic Games in London.



This “Passing of the Torch” Pledge will run from the start of the regular Olympic Games on July 27th until the Paralympic Games end on September 9th. TheeDesign Studio will donate $1 for every new Like on Facebook.com/TheeDesign up to $500 and participants are asked to also go and like Facebook.com/USParalympics.



“We are hoping that this opportunity raises more awareness, not just for the Paralympics but for the disabled community as a whole.”



About TheeDesign Studio

TheeDesign Studio is a web design and internet marketing agency headquartered in Raleigh, NC. Their clients range from dental offices and law firms, to dog trainers and child care centers.



About The Paralympics

The Paralympic Games are an international multi-sport event where athletes with physical disabilities such as mobility disabilities, amputations, blindness, and cerebral palsy compete. All Paralympic Games are governed by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).