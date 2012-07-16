Raleigh Web Design Studio Helps Realize Skateboarder's Dream

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- Skateboarding is not just a sport, it is a lifestyle. And the brains behind the organization Rival Skateboarding, Peter Fradella, had a dream to make this lifestyle more accessible to under served youth. He knew his audience was a part of the web savvy and social media generation, so he turned to TheeDesign Studio, a web design and marketing agency in Raleigh, for help creating a website that would appeal to hip skateboarders.



Rival Skateboarding helps youths get skateboarding sponsorships with videos, photography, and marketing. Their mission is not only to get them sponsored but also to teach them responsibility, respect, and the business side of the sport, as well as make meaningful decisions about their future while giving them a chance to excel at something they love.



While Rival Skateboarding mainly uses skateboarding events as a vehicle to promote their programs, they also want to partner with professional skateboarding sponsors and charities who can help their cause. This meant Rival Skateboarding needed a new website that was more professional than what they had before, and included resources for their partners to learn more about their mission.



An additional component they were looking to add was the ability to sell skateboarding related products online as a way to generate additional income for the organization and provide marketing exposure for partner brands. Their previous website did not have this capability and so they knew a new web design was in order.



"We wanted a site that would walk the line between organized yet edgy and modern punk," said Peter.



So, TheeDesign Studio's team of web designers in Raleigh built a new website for them in WordPress. WordPress’ wide selection of powerful tools for managing a blog and an online store were just what Rival Skateboarding needed. Some of these features we installed for them include: product browsing, catalog management, payments, shipping, promo/coupon codes, Google analytics, and dynamic social media integration throughout the site.



Rival Skateboard is now proud to show off their new website and boast that the site attracts professional skateboarding sponsors from around the world!



About Rival Skateboarding

About TheeDesign Studio

TheeDesign Studio is a web design, internet marketing, SEO, and web development company in Raleigh, NC. Learn more at www.TheeDesign.com