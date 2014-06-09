Raleigh Wedding Planning Agency to Offer First Ever Discount Special

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- A wedding is a special event, celebrating the life, love and future of two individuals and their families. The Raleigh wedding planners at Bliss By Sam love helping couples plan their special day and are excited to offer their first-ever wedding planning special!



Bliss By Sam is an award-winning wedding planning, event styling, and day-of coordination agency in Raleigh, NC. They offer stress-free wedding packages to help busy brides plan one of the most important days of their lives.



Inspired by The Huffington Post’s recent article 16 Ways Maya Angelou Taught Us How To Love, Bliss By Sam owner and lead wedding planner, Samantha Dockery, decided to offer the company’s first ever wedding planning special.



“I love celebrating life,” said Samantha Dockery, owner and lead wedding planner at Bliss By Sam. “And after reading an article that celebrated the life and love of the amazing Maya Angelou, I knew I had to pass that love on to my clients.”



In celebration of Maya Angelou’s life and dedication to love, and that she was born in 1928, Bliss By Sam is offering a 28% discount on all wedding planning contracts executed by June 30, 2014. The contract can be for any level of service, including day-of wedding coordination.



Bliss By Sam’s wedding planning packages help brides save time, avoid costly mistakes and give clear directions on how to go through the wedding planning process. Their Raleigh wedding coordinators are professional and experienced, creating flawless weddings that exceed expectations all while staying on budget.



To view their wedding planning packages, visit http://blissbysam.com/weddings/wedding-packages.



To schedule a complimentary wedding planning consultation, visit http://blissbysam.com/consultations.



About Bliss By Sam

Bliss By Sam is an award-winning Raleigh wedding planning, event styling agency, and day-of coordination agency. Their professional wedding consultants work with busy brides to reduce stress throughout the planning process and on their special day. To learn more about their wedding planning packages and to schedule a complimentary consultation, call 919-949-5748 or visit http://blissbysam.com.