Raleigh Window Cleaning Company to Offer Annual Services Plan

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Looking for a way to keep your home looking ‘just washed’ all year long? Raleigh window washing company, Fairway Window & Pressure Cleaning, is excited to begin offering an annual pressure and window cleaning plan for one affordable monthly rate!



Fairway Window & Pressure Cleaning provides pressure washing and window cleaning services to Raleigh and Greensboro homeowners. They understand the benefits of a clean home, which is why they started the Fair-Care Program.



The Fair-Care Program is a membership plan that allows homeowners to keep their home clean and protected all year long. Membership includes 1 exterior and interior window cleaning, 1 gutter face scrubbing, 1 exterior window cleaning, 2 house washes, 1 driveway/sidewalk/front porch pressure washing, and 3 gutter cleanings, all strategically scheduled throughout the year to keep your home looking ‘just washed’.



Fair-Care Program members will also enjoy additional power washing perks such as a spring porch furniture wash to remove pollen and a ‘spring ahead’ smoke detector battery change as recommended by fire departments.



Monthly pricing for the Fair-Care Program depends on the square footage of the home and is separated into 3 tiers. Homes with additional windows and concrete square footage will be accommodated with a nominal fee. Members can also add continual deck maintenance to their plan.



To learn more about the Fair-Care Program and see pricing details, please visit http://www.fairwaypressurecleaning.com/fair-care-program.



About Fairway Window & Pressure Cleaning

Fairway Window & Pressure Cleaning is a window cleaning and house washing company in Raleigh, NC. They provide quality home improvement services to homeowners in the Triangle and Greensboro areas. Request an on-site estimate today by calling 919-367-0059 or visiting their website http://www.fairwaypressurecleaning.com.