Raleigh Yoga and Gym, Rapid Fitness, Opens New Downtown Raleigh Location

Temperatures are beginning to heat up and show surefire signs summer is just around the corner. While some people cannot wait to head to the pool or beach, many others are dreading the thought of putting on a skin-bearing bathing suit, making now the best time to get into shape.



Just in time for summer, Raleigh, North Carolina-based gym and fitness center, Rapid Fitness recently announced the opening of their new Downtown Raleigh location. Located at 800 North Person Street, the new Downtown center is the third Rapid Fitness gym to open in Raleigh. Other fitness Raleigh NC locations include Glendale Avenue and North Raleigh.



When choosing a gym, it is important for individuals to take into account the equipment, classes and other amenities offered by the facility. The more a fitness center has available, the easier it is to keep things fresh and interesting, and continue enjoying staying healthy.



Each Rapid Fitness center features a wide selection of fitness and exercise amenities for the whole family, including boxing classes, aquatic centers, free Les Mills group fitness classes, cross training centers, kettlebell training, TRX suspension training, spin classes, indoor tracks, free weights, saunas, Raleigh yoga, mixed martial arts (MMA) training, large cardio decks, private women’s training areas, child care and kid’s clubs, free Wi-Fi lounges, juice bars, chiropractic centers and much more.



Additionally, for those people looking for “personal trainer Raleigh NC” Rapid Fitness offers some of the most experienced and skilled personal trainers in North Carolina.



According to Rapid Fitness, “Our North Carolina personal training staff is comprised of an elite management and personal training team who provides the best that the fitness industry has to offer. They bring you the most current information and techniques by staying up-to-date with the latest research in the fields of exercise science, Kinesiology, health and wellness, nutrition and sports science.”



Every “personal trainer Raleigh” with Rapid Fitness offers customized workout plans to help individuals reach their personal goals and learn how to maintain a healthier lifestyle.



Rapid Fitness offers the gold standard in gyms for all members and is currently featuring a 7-day pre-sale special for the new Downtown Raleigh location. Through May 7, 2012, new members can take advantage of Rapid Fitness’ various fitness amenities for free.



For more information about the new Rapid Fitness Downtown Raleigh location or the other gym's other two Raleigh locations, visit http://RapidFitness.com



