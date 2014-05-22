Rallio Announces That They Are Now Doing Social Media Management for Ruby's Diner

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Rallio, a company that helps to harness the power of social media to protect and grow franchises’ brands, has just announced that they have been hired to do social media management for Ruby’s Diner.



“Rallio understands how to use social media to drive more business,” said Tanya Sparkman, the vice president of marketing for Ruby’s Diner.



“Their new technology and custom content provide great value to us and all our GM’s.”



Thanks to rallio’s innovative new technology platform, franchise owners are able to easily and effectively manage their social media accounts, all from one convenient and easy-to-use location. These include major websites like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and others. For example, by having access to rallio’s impressive content library, consolidated inbox/outbox messaging and useful analytics, franchise organizations will have the tools they need to become effective players in the constantly-growing world of social media.



The founders of rallio understand that people want to do business with companies that they know and trust. This is one of the reasons that social media can be such a useful tool for franchise owners. By fostering the relationship between their brand and their customers, and having online content that is high quality and truly engaging, business owners can effectively grow their community and sales.



“The results you get with rallio are more than just a few likes,” noted a company spokesperson for rallio, adding that franchisers will also enjoy a thriving, uniform and local social presence from the corporate office to locations thousands of miles away—all with personalized content and imagery that aligns with the franchiser’s brand the way he or she wants it to.



“Since our technology is built around a marketing funnel for business growth, our clients see their fans becoming local customers who continue to refer business their way. And that, friends, is what you call winning.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about rallio is welcome to visit the company’s user-friendly website; there they can read more about the ways that they can help franchises make a meaningful impact on social media sites.



About rallio

Rallio is a company that helps franchises to manage their entire social media presence on a variety of websites like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google Plus. Through their innovative techniques and technology, they help franchises to reach and engage with their customers and ultimately improve their presence online. For more information, please visit http://rallio.com/