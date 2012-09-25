RAM Technologies Continues Streak on Philadelphia Business Journal's List of Top Technology Employers

Fort Washington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- For four years running, RAM Technologies, Inc. has been named to the Philadelphia Business Journal’s List of Top Technology Employers. The annual list recognizes the Greater Philadelphia region’s fastest growing technology companies. RAM Technologies specializes in the development and support of advanced software solutions to simplify the administration of healthcare benefits.



RAM’s solutions include HEALTHsuite® and eHealthsuite™. HEALTHsuite is a web-based enterprise administrative solution designed for health plans and benefit administrators. HEALTHsuite’s fully integrated modules provide extensive capabilities for enrollment and eligibility management, benefit administration, provider contracting and reimbursement, provider credentialing, medical management / utilization management, care management, encounter / claim administration, customer service / contact management, premium billing, capitation, subrogation, fulfillment, management / operational reporting, EDI processing, and more.



eHealthsuite is a flexible and secure web portal for members and providers to interact in real time with the health plan. This highly innovative product enables payers to reduce administrative costs while extending services on a 24 x 7 basis. The self-service capabilities of eHealthsuite allow members and providers to access their information and conduct real-time transaction processing via the Internet from their offices or homes through a secure Internet connection.



HEALTHsuite and eHealthsuite are a complete enterprise solution for health plans and benefit administrators. Rich in modules and fully integrated functionality, these solutions were designed to reduce administrative expense. HEALTHsuite and eHealthsuite eliminate the license, maintenance and integration costs associated with disparate third-party products, automate manual and one-off processes; reduce customer service call volumes and dramatically increase claim auto-adjudication rates.



“We are very pleased to be recognized by the Philadelphia Business Journal for our achievements,” states Christopher P. Minton, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at RAM. “RAM’s success is directly attributable to the motivation and talents of our staff. Our employees take on a sincere interest in the success of our clients at all levels throughout the organization. That commitment is what promotes success and enables growth”.



The Philadelphia Business Journal’s list of “Top Technology Employers” is an annual recognition of the organizations in the Greater Philadelphia area that are driving the greatest growth. RAM Technologies has been named to other “Top” lists by the Philadelphia Business Journal including the Top Software Developers in the region.



About RAM Technologies, Inc.

RAM Technologies is a leading developer of enterprise healthcare administrative software applications. For over 31 years RAM Technologies has led the way in the creation of advanced systems for health plans serving Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, Self-funded, and Federal Employee Health Programs. HEALTHsuite and eHealthsuite are highly configurable solutions designed to accommodate the complexities of healthcare payers in an ever changing industry. You can contact RAM Technologies on the web at ramtechnologiesinc.com or by phone at (877) 654-8810.



