Ramada Crawley Gatwick Welcomes Its Guests to Wusungdan, the Contemporary Chinese Buffet

Crawley, West Sussex -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Ramada Crawley Gatwick, the bed and breakfast hotel in Crawley, England has three restaurants and bars that are based on different themes. Wusungdan is one of them, a Chinese buffet restaurant that serves delicious cuisines.



One of the hotel executives said, “We welcome you to our Chinese restaurant, Wusungdan, which has been much liked by people so far. Here, we serve the best and the tastiest Chinese cuisines. Whenever you plan a stay with us, we recommend you to give this place a visit and enjoy the scrumptious dishes that are served here. You also have two other options, the Giggling Squid and the Octopvs Bar which are known for their unique feel.”



Ramada Crawley Gatwick serves a perfect stay for both guests on business trips and those looking for leisure. The hotel also has a conference room that can be booked for corporate meetings and other business purposes. The hotel's services are as good as any luxury hotel and they have been priced competitively for the convenience of guests. Staying at Ramada also saves a lot of travelling time due to its proximity to famous tourist hotspots like Brighton, Kent, Surrey and London.



“Both London and Brighton can be easily accessed from us. We are located on High Street, which is near to number of tourist spots in London. You can move in our single, double, twin, family bedrooms as per your requirements. We have facilitated the entire hotel premises with Wi-Fi, which is absolutely free. This is not it, a stay with us feels like luxury at home and you are going to love it,” added the executive.



Ramada Crawley is one of the good and cheap hotels in Gatwick. The hotel's in room facilities include flat screen TV, tea and coffee making facilities, full length mirror, hair dryer, direct dial telephone, trouser press, additional cots on request and a variety of other services.



About Ramada Crawley Gatwick

Ramada Crawley Gatwick is a Crawley based bed and breakfast hotel which was established in 615. It used to be a coaching inn then and now it has 84 fully furnished rooms with modern amnesties to offer to its guests. The hotel facilities include luggage room, wake up calls, meeting rooms, restaurants & bars, fax and photocopying facility etc. For logging on to hotel's website RamadaGatwickHotel.com, click here.



Contact Details:



Ramada Crawley Gatwick

High Street Crawley

West Sussex

RH10 1BS

Tel: 01293 524215

Fax: 01293 548565

Email: info@ramadagatwickhotel.com

Website: http://www.ramadagatwickhotel.com/