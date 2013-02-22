Ramen Saggu's Breakthrough Approach to Autism Education

British Columbia, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Just a few decades ago, autism schools and early intervention programs didn't exist. Children with autism were rejected by their families and sent away to institutions, where they were hidden away and subjected to terrible abuse and neglect. Autistic children grew and transformed into autistic adults, all within the institution's walls. They had very few opportunities in life.



But today, things are very different.



More and more new educators are opting to specialise in autism education, just like Ramen Saggu. The reason? It's extremely rewarding, and many educators enjoy watching their students make strides each and every day. Children with autism simply learn differently since the autistic brain works in a unique manner; this means that with the specialised education techniques that are utilised at an autism schools like Pacific ABA Academy, educators see rapid growth and development in their students – many of whom are of average or above-average intelligence. Watching a child grow by leaps and bounds is extremely rewarding for the educator, making this specialty one that's quickly growing in popularity among new educators.



Ramen Saggu's approach, which is also utilized at her autism school, Pacific ABA Academy, has enabled her students to increase their speech capabilities, learn how to communicate via sign language, develop self-care sills and decrease behaviors that can have an adverse social impact in mainstream society.



Many autism schools and educators use technology to help their students grow. Schiaffo's son has been growing by leaps and bounds ever since he started typing. Her son types and the computer speaks for him. This has revealed some incredible insights, while also enabling her son to learn and grow at a much more rapid pace, since he can now communicate much more effectively.



“It's so encouraging to see him growing and developing so quickly since he started 'talking.' His family is delighted. His teachers are delighted. And Cooper is delighted!,” Schiaffo said, concluding, “We've seen such tremendous growth since we found a communication method that worked for him and his education and skills have been growing at an insane pace ever since. The sky really is the limit. He'll always be autistic, but that's okay. We're confident he'll make wonderful contributions to the world.”



