Ramey Roofing Offers Affordable Roof Repair and Installation Services

El Segundo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- California based Ramey Roofing Inc.; the trusted provider of roofing repair and installation services is now offering professional roofing repair services to its clients. This company is fully licensed, bonded and insured. They provide the best roofing services to customers throughout the Los Angeles area. This company is best known for the personal attention that its staff members give to every detail at the client site, so that appropriate solutions can be provided.



A senior manager from the company stated that, “We understand that the roofing problems of all our clients are entirely different and therefore we always check the site and share the possible solutions with the client. We offer a complete range of roofing services, including composition shingles, slate roofing, metal roofing and also insulation services that help reduce the energy consumption of the home. We know that heat is mostly lost through the roof, which causes the energy bills to rise. To make sure that our clients don’t end up paying hefty electricity bills, we try to reduce the heat loss to the minimum levels by insulating the roof and installing ventilation ducts at appropriate places.”



The company only employs highly trained and qualified staff members, who have ample experience in the roofing industry. Additionally, the company also provides training to all its staff members to make sure that they are well versed with the latest technologies available in the market. The experts who carry out the roofing repairs and installation also help clients in choosing the right materials that will help save their clients money. Founded in 1960, Ramey Roofing is a trusted name in Los Angeles and is still a family-owned business with only the highest values and ethics. This company makes sure that once their team completes a job, the owners will be completely satisfied with the work that was performed.



“We don’t want our customers to worry about the durability of the materials we are laying on their roof, nor the quality of work that our team is performing. We offer lifetime guarantee on materials and labor under the GAF Master Elite Program, which is just an indication of the quality of materials that we choose and the training of the staff members who actually work on the site”, further added by the manager.



Being family operated and owned since the day it came into business, Ramey Roofing Inc. has strong business ethics. After a customer calls the office, a representative first visits the site and designs an appropriate plan that is within the strict budget of the client. Only after receiving the final approval from the client, the company executives start working on the job and ensure that it is completed in a professional manner. To learn more about the services offered by this company, such as beach roofing in Manhattan, find more.



About Ramey Roofing Inc.

Based in California, Ramey Roofing is a licensed and bonded roofing solutions specialist, providing a range of cost-effective and affordable roofing repair and installation services. As an assurance of the quality of the services offered by this company, it offers a lifetime guarantee on materials and labor. For more information about this company roofing services, contact www.rameyroofinginc.com.



Contact Details

Ramey Roofing Inc.

142 Sheldon St.

El Segundo, CA 90245

Office: (310) 322-4129

Cell: (310) 600-9814

Website: http://rameyroofinginc.com/