Ramey Roofing - Skilled Roofing Experts in Los Angeles

El Segundo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Roofing projects of all sizes can be handled in an efficient manner by the well trained and skilled staff at Ramey Roofing. Residences as well as commercial establishments are offered roofing solutions by experts from this company. Los Angeles, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach as well as surrounding areas are serviced by these roofing solution providers.



Talking about the samples offered to customers, a senior executive from Ramey Roofing stated, “Samples of all materials to be used are provided to customers to help them get a feel and look of the roof before it is installed in their homes and offices.” This process also helps in assessing the quality of materials used. This helps in thoroughly understanding the product and to ensure it matches the requirements of clients.



Installation of skylights is also done by these roofing experts and helps in making homes and offices more energy efficient. Insulation is also taken care of by these professional roofers to ensure the premises are cool in the summer and warm in the winter.



Simultaneously shutters and vents are also installed in the appropriate places in order to ensure that the homes and offices are adequately ventilated. All members of the staff are well trained and offer an excellent level of workmanship.



Speaking about the GAF elite program, a senior official from RameyRoofing commented, “Lifetime warranty can be enjoyed by customers on materials as well as labor under the GAF elite program and is an excellent service that ensures customers can enjoy services throughout their life with a onetime investment.”



Get info on commercial roofing as well as weather proof systems provided for homes and the specialized torch applied cap sheet process executed by this company can be done by directly contacting them. Pre-fabricated and custom options provided by this company are guaranteed not to leak.



About Ramey Roofing

Ramey Roofing Inc offers excellent workmanship to the residents of Los Angeles. Various types of roofs ranging from slate to metal roof are installed by professionals from this company in an expert manner. All services are offered at affordable prices and care is taken to ensure that the needs of their customers are adequately met. Lifetime warranty on materials as well as labor is offered on some types of roofing installations to their customers.



Contact Information:



Ramey Roofing Inc

Office: 310.322.4129

Cell: 310.600.9814