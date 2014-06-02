Rancho Cordova Based Efilliate Inc. Updates Its Popular Reseller Program of Tech Accessories

Rancho Cordova, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Efilliate Inc., one of the leading wholesale distributors of low-cost tech accessories, has recently announced that they have updated their highly demanded ‘Reseller Program’ by adding more hard-to-find items, improving their ‘Reseller Client’ dedicated website and providing more discounts.



The representative of Efilliate informed that this update and expansion is an effort to make their ‘Reseller Program’ a one-stop source for computer, networking, electronics and mobile accessories, with a 100% no hassle satisfaction guarantee and highly competitive pricing.



Efilliate Inc. Rancho Cordova also offers very innovative products which are not readily available anywhere else and even if they are then the pricing variation is often immense. For example the company is currently providing the wireless smartphone camera remote ‘Click & Go’ which is gaining great attention amongst the general public and is priced very high by alternate providers. Another highly demanded item is the ‘GoGo Tech 6 Bin Mini Display’ kit which contains USB car chargers, USB wall chargers, touchscreen stylus, dual end USB Cables, iPhone/iPad accessories and earphones in 7 different vibrant colors.



Efilliate manages the order fulfillment and billing of other popular companies such as Cyber Guys, CDCarousel.com, ergo2go.com and Ziotek which are concentrated in providing computer, networking, office accessories and tools. This management represents the capability of Efilliate which has handled orders equivalent to internationally recognized wholesalers.



Recently the company launched its own Efilliate YouTube Channel to display the functioning of their innovative items which are rarely seen. Videos showing the working of items such as the ‘Horn Stand for iPhone’ are currently viewable via the channel.



With over 5,000 innovative accessories, highly competitive pricing, advantageous ‘Reseller Program’, 100% satisfaction guarantee, express shipping, large stocks and top customer support, Efilliate is steadily becoming a reliable wholesale distributor in the country and continues to impress its clients and competitors.



About E-filliate Inc.

E-filliate Inc. is one of the leading resell/wholesale distributors of innovative low-cost tech accessories. The company has been providing mobile, computer and electronics accessories for over 25 years and now offers nearly 5,000 hard-to-find items. E-filliate also has a ‘Reseller Program’ which provides additional benefit to its clients such as same day shipping, discounts of up to 20%, access to dedicated reseller website, priority customer support and much more.



For more information about Tech Accessories, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of Efilliate Inc., please call at (916) 858-1000 or email to rich@nurpofile.com.