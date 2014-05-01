Rand Spear, the Accident Lawyer, Now Accepting Consultations for Workers Compensation Litigation This Spring

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Rand Spear, the Accident lawyer, is pleased to announce that he is now accepting consultations for workers compensation this spring. When an individual lacks the proper legal assistance, he or she can easily become trapped with the complex environment that surrounds workers compensation. However, individuals can obtain the compensation they deserve by contacting Rand Spear, the Accident Lawyer, for legal assistance. Individuals living in Pennsylvania and New Jersey can speak with a workers compensation lawyer who can help obtain proper compensation, without experiencing much of the complexities involved with the area of law.



It can be a traumatic experience, suffering an injury while working, which can ultimately lead to frustration and stress. The Law Offices of Rand Spear, the Accident Lawyer, lead their clients throughout the entire legal process, advising them on the best possible outcomes while answering all questions or concerns involved with the case.



There are many workers compensation benefits that individuals may not even realize exist. Workers are permitted to obtain compensation for reoccurring physical problems or injuries that develop overtime from daily activities at work. Injuries that may be covered by workers compensation include injuries to the upper or lower body (leg and foot), brain damage, nerve injuries, loss of hearing, loss of an extremity, disease caused by close contact with dangerous chemicals or poisons, burns and even death.



If an individual is in need of workers compensation litigation assistance, he or she can feel free to contact the Law Offices of Rand Spear. To contact his office, please fill out the online contact form or call 855-LAW-9920.



About Rand Spear, the Accident Lawyer

Spear & Greenfield, P.C. is a personal injury litigation firm, which handles most varieties of personal injuries including those resulting from automobile accidents, slip and fall accidents, medical malpractice, products liability, workers compensation and social security disability. Spear & Greenfield attorneys are licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.



To learn more visit http://www.randspear.com, or call 855-529-9920 today.