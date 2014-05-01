Rand Spear, the Accident Lawyer, Now Accepting Legal Consultations for Truck Accidents in Philadelphia This May

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Rand Spear, the Accident Lawyer, is pleased to announce he is now accepting legal consultations for truck accidents in Philadelphia this May. Individuals, who have been seriously injured in a truck accident, can seek professional legal guidance from the Law Offices of Rand Spear, the Accident Lawyer. He, along with is team of motor vehicle accident attorneys, have been dedicated to fighting for truck accident victims throughout Philadelphia and New Jersey for over 75 years. The team looks forward to putting their combined years of motor vehicle accident experience to work this May.



The law firm has handled dozens of motor vehicle accidents throughout Philadelphia and New Jersey, which have involved individuals receiving serious injuries resulting from semi-truck accidents. Not only do the individuals involved with the accident feel the stress involved with dealing with serious medical attention, they must also deal with immediate legal action. Understanding that there is a large amount of time and energy involved with documenting injuries and damages, The Law Offices of Rand Spear, the Accident Lawyer, will conduct an extensive investigation so his clients obtain the compensation they deserve.



To ensure a thorough investigation into the events surrounding the accident, the Philadelphia auto accident attorney works with a variety of experts who can evaluate the medical expenses, earning capacity and other issues surrounding the case. Everything Attorney Spear and his team does is to benefit the client, including maximizing the settlement.



Clients, who work, side-by-side, with Rand Spear, the Accident Lawyer, do not pay until they receive their settlement. Individuals who have been involved in a truck accident, or who have sustained serious injuries as a result of a truck accident, can contact the attorney today for a free consultation. To schedule a free consultation, please fill out the online contact form or call 855-LAW-9920.



About Rand Spear, the Accident Lawyer

Spear & Greenfield, P.C. is a personal injury litigation firm, which handles most varieties of personal injuries including those resulting from automobile accidents, slip and fall accidents, medical malpractice, products liability, workers compensation and social security disability. Spear & Greenfield attorneys are licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.



To learn more visit http://www.randspear.com, or call 855-529-9920 today.