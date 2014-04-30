Randall Kroszner, Former Federal Reserve Official, to Be Interviewed by Andy Busch

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- The US Federal Reserve has been engaged in tapering from their controversial, but successful quantitative easing that has kept US interest rates extremely low. On the Friday, May 2nd show, Andy will be discussing with Mr. Kroszner how the central bank views the US economy, the outlook for US interest rates and why the US housing market is hitting the pause button.



Randall S. Kroszner served as a Governor of the Federal Reserve System from March 2006 until January 2009. During his time as a member of the Federal Reserve Board, he chaired the committee on Supervision and Regulation of Banking Institutions and the committee on Consumer and Community Affairs. In these capacities, he took a leading role in developing responses to the financial crisis and in undertaking new initiatives to improve consumer protection and disclosure, including rules related to home mortgages and credit cards, and was director of NeighborWorks America. He represented the Federal Reserve Board on the Financial Stability Forum (now called the Financial Stability Board), the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, and the Central Bank Governors of the American Continent. As a member of the Fed Board, he was also a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee.



Mr. Kroszner is one of the most sought-after experts for insights when it comes the Federal Reserve and to the new chair Janet Yellen.



Engage with Andy Busch airs live on Friday’s at Noon PM Pacific / 2 PM Central / 3 PM Eastern on VoiceAmerica. To access the show, log on at http://voiceamericabusiness.com. All shows will be available in Andy Busch’s Content Library on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel for on-demand and podcast download (http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2323/engage-with-andy-busch).



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About Andy Busch

Andrew B. Busch is the editor of the global market and public policy newsletter, “The Busch Update.” He is a regular on CNBC’s Talking Numbers, which appears every day on Street Signs and Yahoo Finance. His views can be found on his website, http://andrewbusch.com, as well as CNBC and Yahoo. He was a panelist on CNBC’s Money in Motion from 2012-14. He was the host of “Politics and Money” on First Business from 2000-03.??



For 22 years, he was with BMO Capital Markets and has written the Busch Update for the last 13 years. He was named BMO’s Global Currency and Public Policy Strategist in 2007. Based in Chicago, he is a recognized expert on the world financial markets and how these markets are impacted by political events. He provides clients with analysis on public policy issues for China, Europe and the United States.??



On a regular basis, Andy consults with staff from Congress and think tanks on economic, financial market and tax issues. In 2011, Andy was asked to testify in front of Congress on the effectiveness of the 2009 Stimulus package. From 2004 to 2008, he was an outside advisor to the US Treasury Department and White House on the economy and financial markets. Andy had a similar role for the 2008 McCain campaign. He has met and advised the last three US Secretaries of the Treasury including John Snow, Hank Paulson and Tim Geithner. Andy is also a political consultant on campaign strategy for the 2014 US Congressional Mid-Term elections.



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