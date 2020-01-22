Randex Ltd. Offers Compact Vertical Lifts Ensuring Faster and Simpler Handling of Items

Finchley, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- A leading provider of commercial storage solutions, Randex Ltd. offers compact vertical lifts that are designed to ensure fast and simple handling of items. With extremely flexible design, their vertical lifts suit the environment, goods size and all your requirements. These lifts are in high demand in the market for their less wear, reduced maintenance requirements, high operating reliability, and stable movement. Robust and reliable, these lifts have a unique and innovative design and are equipped with latest technologies. These lifts can perform important functions all through the materials or stock handling process no matter the physical environment. With a high load capacity, these lifts can easily handle all stock and materials with remarkable speed and precision. The benefits of using the lifts include:



- Stable movement and precise positioning

- Minimal maintenance

- Reliable operation

- Flexibility

- Safe and secure storage

- Ability to handle uneven loads

- No need for evenly distributed articles on load trays



Randex Ltd. is a renowned name in the industry for providing top-notch quality industrial and office storage and retrieval systems. The organisation has a team of skilled professionals who work closely with the clients to understand their requirements in detail, providing them with amazing products based on their needs and specific budget. In addition to compact vertical lifts, the company also offers Times-2®, static shelving, filing carousels, fire suppression, picking and packing and other solutions.



Talking about their compact vertical lifts, a representative from the company stated, "Compact Vertical Lifts are suited for different physical environments and can perform important functions throughout the materials or stock handling process. The elevator is driven by cog wheels that run in homogeneous gear racks (rack and pinion); this provides very stable movement and precise positioning of the loaded trays."



About Randex Ltd.

Randex Ltd provides storage and retrieval systems ranging from simple filing systems to fully automated storage systems to satisfy a wide and varied customer base. All their systems are designed to allow customers to retrieve products or information as quickly as possible in a controlled environment. Randex Ltd design solutions offer in-depth assessment of current practices, fully costed proposals with detailed benefits, Project Management and implementation. They also offer full after sales service helping clients get the most out of their investment and build long term partnerships.



