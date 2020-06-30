Randex Ltd. Offers Compact Vertical Lifts Suited for Different Physical Environments

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- A leading provider of vertical storage solutions, Randex Ltd. offers compact vertical lifts that are suited for different physical environments. With extremely flexible design, their vertical lifts suit the environment, goods size and all your requirements. The lifts are designed to ensure fast and simple handling of items. These lifts are in high demand in the market for their less wear, reduced maintenance requirements, high operating reliability, and stable movement. Robust and reliable, these lifts have a unique and innovative design and are equipped with the latest technologies. These lifts can perform important functions all through the materials or stock handling process no matter the physical environment. With a high load capacity, these lifts can easily handle all stock and materials with remarkable speed and precision. The benefits of using the lifts by Randex Ltd. include:



- Reduced Labour Costs

- Increased Space Utilization

- Increased Inventory Control

- Reduced Manual Fatigue

- Increased Productivity & Accuracy



Randex Ltd. is a leading firm providing the largest selection of office storage solutions. The company has a team of skilled professionals who work closely with the clients to understand their requirements in detail, provide them with amazing products based on their needs and specific budget. In addition to filing carousels, the organisation also offers other storage solutions including compact lift, compact twin, bins and totes, storage systems, filing systems, and many more.



Talking about their compact vertical lifts, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Compact Vertical Lifts are suited for different physical environments and can perform important functions throughout the materials or stock handling process. The Compact Lifts innovative and unique design relies on tried and tested technologies to together provide a robust and reliable machine. The elevator is driven by cogwheels that run inhomogeneous gear racks (rack and pinion); this provides very stable movement and precise positioning of the loaded trays."



Randex Ltd provides storage and retrieval systems ranging from simple filing systems to fully automated storage systems to satisfy a wide and varied customer base. All their systems are designed to allow customers to retrieve products or information as quickly as possible in a controlled environment. Randex Ltd design solutions offer an in-depth assessment of current practices, fully costed proposals with detailed benefits, Project Management and implementation. They also offer full after sales service helping clients get the most out of their investment and build long term partnerships.



