Randex Ltd. Offers Mobile Shelving Systems Ideal for Offices, Museums, Hospitals and Archives

A leading provider of commercial storage solutions, Randex Ltd. offers mobile shelving systems that are ideal for offices, museums, hospitals and archives. The solutions provided by the company are best suited for various physical environments and can perform varied important functions throughout the materials or stock handling process. The storage solutions can help clients store a larger quantity of items in a smaller area along with improved traceability of files, records or artefacts. By reducing the requirement for multiple access aisles, the shelving systems allow maximum storage to operators in the same space.



The operator can access an aisle by moving the dynamic units either by hand, gear wheel or electronic operation. Adding a quaint look to the storage space for offices, the mobile shelving is available in various decorative panels. The company also provides a multitude of beautiful accessories that magnificently complement the panels of the mobile shelving. Clients can also call upon Randex to survey their existing mobile shelving system and provide recommendations on various upgrades. The engineers at the company can also service and maintain clients' existing storage systems.



Randex Ltd. is a reputable name in the industry offering excellent quality storage solutions. The company has gained a massive customer base all across the UK for its unmatched commitment to quality and competitive pricing. The organisation has a team of skilled professionals who work closely with the clients to understand their requirements in detail, providing them with amazing products based on their needs and specific budget. In addition to mobile shelving systems, the company also offers static shelving, filing systems, picking and packing and many other solutions.



Talking further about their mobile shelving systems, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Mobile shelving reduces the requirement for multiple access aisles allowing maximum storage. The operator accesses an aisle by moving units either by hand, gear wheel or electronic operation. The rows of shelving are mounted on moveable bases which move on an integrated track system allowing access to the opened aisle. You can double your storage capacity of an area or you can store the same amount in about half the space."



About Randex Ltd.

Randex Ltd provides storage and retrieval systems ranging from simple filing systems to fully automated storage systems to satisfy a wide and varied customer base. All their systems are designed to allow customers to retrieve products or information as quickly as possible in a controlled environment. Randex Ltd design solutions offer an in-depth assessment of current practices, fully costed proposals with detailed benefits, Project Management and implementation. They also offer full after sales service helping clients get the most out of their investment and build long term partnerships.



