Randex Ltd. Offers Pick to Light Picking Systems Used in a Range of Industries

A leading commercial storage solutions provider, Randex Ltd. offers a wide range of pick to light picking systems for use in a range of industries. The systems use light indicator modules to fetch the materials required by the operator. The light indicator modules are mounted to shelving, flow racks, workbenches, pallet racks and other storage locations. Easy to configure, the systems add performance and efficiency to various order picking systems and methodologies, including Order, Wave, Zone and Batch. The system notifies the operator regarding where the action is required, allowing easy access to the storage location.



The systems are used in a plethora of industries including retail, high tech electronics, health & beauty, music/publishing, pharmaceutical, automotive, IT and various others. Their order fulfilment systems are suitable for various industries including retail, direct marketing, high tech electronics, health & beauty, music/publishing, pharmaceutical, automotive and many more. Their system can optimise productivity and are ideal for high-speed sortation processes. If you're looking to buy pick to light picking systems, you can contact the team at Randex Ltd. for more information.



Randex Ltd. is a renowned name in the industry for providing top-notch quality industrial and office storage and retrieval systems in a variety of makes and models. With the combination of quality products, competitive pricing and prompt services, they aim at exceeding their clients' expectations. In addition to pick to light picking systems, the company also offers other storage and retrieval systems including compact lift, compact twin, compact double, fire protection safes, and many others.



Talking about their pick to light picking systems, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Pick to light works best in a piece pick or broken case pick environment where there are high density order picking areas. Often a general rule is the 80/20 rule – if 80% of a distributors item level picking volume comes from 20% of their SKE base, then Pick to Light is an ideal solution to optimise productivity and accuracy."



About Randex Ltd.

Randex Ltd provides storage and retrieval systems ranging from simple filing systems to fully automated storage systems to satisfy a wide and varied customer base. All their systems are designed to allow customers to retrieve products or information as quickly as possible in a controlled environment. Randex Ltd design solutions offer an in-depth assessment of current practices, fully costed proposals with detailed benefits, Project Management and implementation. They also offer full after sales service helping clients get the most out of their investment and build long term partnerships.



For more information, please visit: https://www.randex.com



