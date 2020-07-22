Randex Ltd. Offers Times-2 Rotary Filing Unit Aiding Productivity and Preventing Free Spin

Finchley, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2020 -- A leading provider of vertical storage solutions, Randex Ltd. offers Times-2® rotary filing unit that aids in increasing productivity and prevents free spin. These filing units can easily replace old fashioned filing units in your office and allow for more flexibility and increased storage space. Users can easily operate the unit by simply spinning it to access the items stored and spinning it again to close the unit. Ergonomically designed, a Times-2® rotary filing unit allows operators to access double the amount of filing from the same location.



Conforming to the 'form follows function' design principle, the unit delivers high density storage and fast retrieval for records and documentation. The unit can be used in a wide range of applications ranging from hot desk storage systems to ammunition and weaponry. If you're looking to buy Times-2® rotary filing unit, you can check out Randex's website.



Randex Ltd. is a renowned name in the industry for providing top-notch quality industrial and office storage and retrieval systems. The organisation has a team of skilled professionals who work closely with the clients to understand their requirements in detail, providing them with amazing products based on their needs and specific budget. In addition to Times-2® rotary filing unit, the company also offers compact vertical lifts, static shelving, filing carousels, fire suppression, picking and packing and others.



Talking about their Times-2® rotary filing unit, a representative from the company stated, "Times-2 can best be described as 2 filing cupboards placed back to back rotating within an outer, modular cabinet. This allows the operator to access double the amount of filing from the same location. When the operator presses the positive locking foot pedal the unit can be rotated with one hand, (the other hand potentially holding records to be filed)."



Randex Ltd provides storage and retrieval systems ranging from simple filing systems to fully automated storage systems to satisfy a wide and varied customer base. All their systems are designed to allow customers to retrieve products or information as quickly as possible in a controlled environment. Randex Ltd design solutions offer an in-depth assessment of current practices, fully costed proposals with detailed benefits, Project Management and implementation. They also offer full after sales service helping clients get the most out of their investment and build long term partnerships.



