Randex Ltd. Offers Vertical Filing Carousels Designed for Easy Storage and Access to File Folders

A leading provider of warehouse storage solutions, Randex Ltd offers filing carousels that are designed to store file folders. The carousels also provide multiple levels of security including an automatic door, restricted access and complete record of all activity. While manual filing systems require a lot of effort, their filing carousels bring the files to the operator, thereby heavily reducing the need for bending as well as reducing fatigue. The carousel presents the records to the user at the touch of a button.



These vertical filing carousels provide more filing capacity within the same footprint when compared to traditional filing solutions. By allowing access at the touch of a button, the solution can reduce time searching for the files resulting in greater staff satisfaction. The carousels provide your staff with much more safe and efficient work environment for processing information. If you're looking to buy filing carousels, you can contact the team at Randex Ltd for more information.



Randex Ltd is one of the most sought-after suppliers of automated storage systems in the market. The company has a team of skilled professionals who work closely with the clients to understand their requirements in detail, provide them with amazing products based on their needs and specific budget. In addition to filing carousels, the organisation also offers other storage solutions including Times-2®, static shelving, filing systems, picking and packing systems and others.



Talking about their filing carousels, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Designed for storage of file folders, the Randex automated vertical filing carousel, is now used for a wide variety of media found in the office environment. The Randex automated vertical filing carousel is still the most productive equipment available for this purpose. The carousel is not only efficient, it is seen to be efficient by all users therefore greater co-operation is experienced in the quick return of borrowed records as users."



About Randex Ltd.

Randex Ltd provides storage and retrieval systems ranging from simple filing systems to fully automated storage systems to satisfy a wide and varied customer base. All their systems are designed to allow customers to retrieve products or information as quickly as possible in a controlled environment. Randex Ltd design solutions after in-depth assessment of current practices, fully costed proposals with detailed benefits, Project Management and implementation. They offer full after sales service helping clients get the most out of their investment and build long term partnerships.



