Randex Ltd. Provides Times-2® Rotary Filing Unit to Maximize Office Storage Space

03/23/2020 -- A pioneering leader in the commercial storage industry, Randex Ltd. provides Times-2® rotary filing unit with double filing capacity. These filing units can easily replace old fashioned filing units in your office and allow for more flexibility and increased storage space. Users can easily operate the unit by simply spinning it to access the items stored and spinning it again to close the unit. Ergonomically designed, a Times-2® rotary filing unit allows operators to access double the amount of filing from the same location.



Conforming to the 'form follows function' design principle, the unit delivers high density storage and fast retrieval for records and documentation. The unit can be used in a wide range of applications ranging from hot desk storage systems to ammunition and weaponry. If you're looking to buy Times-2® rotary filing unit, you can check out Randex's website.



Randex Ltd. is one of the most well-renowned providers of vertical storage solutions. The company provides its clients with bespoke solutions based on discussions with clients and an analysis of their current practices. In addition to Times-2® rotary filing unit, the organisation also provides compact lift, compact twin, compact double, fire protection safes, mobile shelving, and many other solutions.



Talking about their Times-2® rotary filing unit, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Times-2® unit has 4 fixed positions (2 open and 2 closed). The foot pedal aids productivity prevents free spin and therefore any potential Health & Safety hazard. As a modular system, each run of Times-2 is built with an initial Starter Unit. Add-on units are then fitted to the Starter to provide the required capacity."



About Randex Ltd.

Randex Ltd provides storage and retrieval systems ranging from simple filing systems to fully automated storage systems to satisfy a wide and varied customer base. All their systems are designed to allow customers to retrieve products or information as quickly as possible in a controlled environment. Randex Ltd design solutions offer an in-depth assessment of current practices, fully costed proposals with detailed benefits, Project Management and implementation. They also offer full after sales service helping clients get the most out of their investment and build long term partnerships.



