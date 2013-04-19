RandPaulRyan - Political News and Conservatives

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- RandPaulRyan.com is a website featuring conservative news and political blogs. As the name suggests, the site also includes news on Rand Paul and Paul Ryan. Rand Paul, the junior US Senator for Kentucky, recently brought forward a budget proposal. The website provides links to political blogs on Rand Paul’s budget proposal. RandPaulRyan.com also includes news about various popular figures including Dr. Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, Sarah Palin, Pope Francis I, Wayne Lapierre, Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio and Darrell Issa.



The website recently expanded their conservative news coverage on March 30th, covering Dr. Ben Carson’s response to Toure, Critics and blogs discussing Obama’s supposed attempt to nationalize elections. “The website is a source for all political news and blogs in the US, with various category archives including People, Publications and Political Topics,” states the website administrator.



The top story this week, features an article from Dallas Morning News that reports statements from Liz Cedillo-Pereira and Gustavo Bujanda that the immigration reform will be beneficial to Dallas. Other posts include Danbury News Times article on how Paul Ryan’s statements were criticized because of his obsession with Ayn Rand. Readers can search for and read news that piqued their interest by using the simple search field in the website. They can also browse through different categories, to get updated information on the present political state in the US.



The topic that raises many questions from the public in USA is Ayn Rand’s influence on Paul Ryan. Paul Ryan, a Chairperson of the House Budget Committee is obsessed with Ayn Rand’s novels, according to the media. Ayn Rand was a philosopher and novelist who wrote top-selling novels namely ‘Atlas Shrugged’ and ‘The Fountainhead’. She also developed Objectivism – a simple philosophical system.



RandPaulRyan.com also includes non-political news with the latest being the footage of a sinkhole that killed a man in Florida. Visit www.randpaulryan.com to read interesting news articles.



