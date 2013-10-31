Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Randstad Holding nv : Business and Consumer Services - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Randstad Holding nv : Business and Consumer Services - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Randstad Holding nv"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Randstad Holding nv" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Randstad Holding nv"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Randstad Holding nv (Randstad) is one of the leading providers of staffing services. The company provides a comprehensive range of staffing services, professional services, search and selection, and managed services. It also provides permanent placement and the recruitment of middle and senior managers. In addition, it offers a full range of other services such as consultants provided on site (Inhouse services), seconded specialists (professionals) and specialized HR services (HR solutions). The company has presence in more than 39 countries, representing over 90.00% of the global HR services market. Randstad's operations are spanned across Europe, Asia and South-America regions with over 3,191 branches. Randstad is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.



Companies Mentioned



Randstad Holding nv



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