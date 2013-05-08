New Business market report from MarketLine: "Randstad: The threats and opportunities facing the world's second largest employment services provider"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Randstad is a human resource service provider, offering temporary and permanent placement services. The company provides a range of other services including: consultants provided on site, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Randstad has a presence in 40 countries worldwide and is the world's second largest HR service provider after Adecco.
Features and benefits
- MarketLine Case Studies describe topics such as innovative products, business models, and significant company acquisitions
- Fact-based and presented in an accessible style, they explain the rationale of commercial decisions and illustrate wider market and economic trends
Highlights
Randstad generated revenues of EUR16.2bn ($22.5bn) for the financial year ended December 2011, an increase of 14.4% on 2010. In terms of revenue, Randstad is the world's second largest HR services provider behind Swiss-based Adecco (EUR20.5bn in 2011) with a market share of 6% in 2011.
Europe was the source of over 75% of the company's revenues in 2011. Growth in the global market is expected to be driven primarily by North America. Consequently, Randstad has invested significant funds in growing its presence in the region, which includes the world's single largest employment services market, the United States.
Players in the employment services industry have to adopt a low margin, high volume business model. The overall trend in recent years has been negative with Randstad's gross, EBITDA and net income margins having all declined in recent years and this is a cause for concern.
Your key questions answered
- How geographically diversified is Randstad?
- What steps is Randstad taking to reduce its reliance on European revenues?
- What threats and opportunities face Randstad?
