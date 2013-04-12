Randy Blankstein, President of the Boulder Group, to Speak at ICSC Net Lease Property Panel

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Randy Blankstein, President of national net lease advisory firm The Boulder Group, will be a featured speaker at the ICSC Single Tenant-Triple Net Leased Retail Property Panel in Las Vegas on May 20th, 2013.



The panel description is as follows: Single tenant, net leased properties have always been a large part of the shopping center community as ancillary income for landlords in order to take advantage of outparcels or excess land. However, this niche property type is currently one of the nation's most appealing investments, real estate or otherwise, as its fundamental simplicity has been acknowledged by tenants, developers, brokers, private investors as well as institutional owners. No longer do professionals deem single tenant assets to be a fringe investment as an entire industry has been focused on this property type for decades. The audience of this panel discussion will be able to hear from today's foremost authorities on tenant trends, developer issues and investor demand. This will be the only discussion at RECon that focuses solely on the single tenant, triple net leased property type.



About The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high net worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of over $1.6 billion of single tenant net lease real estate transactions. In 2012, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by Real Capital Analytics. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago. The firm’s website is www.bouldergroup.com