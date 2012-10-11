Randy Lyons Media, LLC Announces Reputation Marketing Strategy to Combat Negative Online Reviews and Protect Alabama Businesses

Birmingham, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Randy Lyons Media, LLC. A Birmingham based internet marketing consulting firm announced the launch of their Reputation Marketing Strategy Program for Alabama businesses.



There has been a lot of buzz over the last three years regarding the management of business reputations online. Negative information about a company online, whether true or not, can be devastating to a business’s local offline reputation resulting in lost sales and often times legal action to suppress negative internet postings or reviews.



According to founder Randy Lyons, “Companies are well prepared to handle complaints in the offline world. As a course of business they handle negative feedback proactively with training and maintaining a quality experience for the consumer. On occasions when a customer experience has been less than satisfactory, business owners are able to improve the customer’s experience with additional incentives. But once an unhappy customer leaves their establishment, Alabama businesses have no experience with dealing with the potential devastation to their business due to negative online reviews.”



Now Alabama businesses can deal with online reviews in a proactive manner and utilize aggressive online strategies to maintain and improve their 5 star reputations online and offline. Alabama business owners can now get a FREE Reputation Marketing report for their business and watch employee reputation training videos online at RandyLyonsMedia.com



About Randy Lyons Media

Randy Lyons Media is a Birmingham based internet marketing consulting firm specializing in creative online marketing strategies utilizing social media, SMS text messaging, web design, local SEO, and Reputation Marketing for local small businesses.



Contact: Randy R Lyons

Phone: (205) 233-3051

Address:

425 Cahaba River Parc

Birmingham, AL 35243