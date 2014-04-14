Randy Parham DDS Expands Services to Assist Fort Worth Residents Create a Perfect Smile

Fort Worth, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- When asked what a person first notices about another's smile, straightness topped the list of answers, following by the color and whiteness of the teeth, according to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. Other common answers included the absence of teeth, the sparkle of one's smile and the sincerity of the smile.



"Those with dental issues often refuse to smile as they feel doing so detracts from their appearance, yet, with the many advances made in dentistry over the past decade, everyone can have a beautiful smile in a short period of time. Contact a cosmetic dentist Ft Worth today to see about treatment options now available," Lin, spokesperson for the office of Randy A. Parham, D.D.S., states.



Many consider Dr. Parham to be the best dentist in Fort Worth as his office provides a number of services guaranteed to make the most of any smile. Veneers, crowns, bleaching, and bridges are only a few of the solutions one may need when working to improve their smile, with many others available.



"Everyone deserves a beautiful smile and Dr. Parham recognizes this. Each patient receives a personalized treatment plan, one addressing their concerns and functional or aesthetic issues detected by the dentist and his team. Thanks to the postgraduate training Dr. Parham has undergone, patients feel comfortable putting their smile into his hands. Furthermore, Dr. Parham understands that continued care is required to keep the smile beautiful. His office also provides general dentistry services so patients have continuity of care, rather than using different professionals for different services. Patients find this to be of great benefit when visiting the Fort Worth Family Dentist," Lin declares.



The team remains committed to improving the health and well-being of all patients by offering excellent aesthetic and clinical dentistry, delivering it in a comfortable, caring atmosphere while providing the latest in education, technology and research. In addition to general, preventative, and cosmetic dentistry, Dr. Parham assists those in need of a mouth guard for bruxism and TMJ, and all receive the best in care.



"Patient communication and safety continue to be top priorities for all patients, along with patient comfort. The goal is to make a trip to the dentist a pleasant experience, one that patients won't mind repeating as regular dental care helps one maintain good oral health which is important to good general overall health," Lin states.



About Randy A. Parham, D.D.S.

Randy A. Parham, D.D.S., remains dedicated to offering outstanding dental care to patients and their families and is committed to improving the health and well-being of all through excellent dental care. The staff provides this care in a comfortable, caring environment and makes use of the latest in research, technology, and education. Talented professionals contribute valuable assets to the office and work as a team to seamlessly conduct daily tasks while sharing a common dedication to serving patients.