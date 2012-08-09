Ranfac Corporation Announces New Product

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- Manufacturer of precision-made instruments for the medical sector, Ranfac Corporation has recently added the Rofin StarFiber 200 OEM laser to its already wide range of production equipment.



Created by prominent German laser manufacturers Rofin, the StarFiber 200 features precision-cutting capabilities that grant Ranfac’s highly trained technicians the capacity to fabricate medical instruments according to virtually any specifications. The laser comes with a number of attractive features, including an extremely small heat-affected zone and high peak pulse power over a wide range of frequencies.



The Rofin StarFiber 200 laser is only the latest upgrade to Ranfac’s high-quality production methods. From catheters to biopsy needles, Ranfac’s instruments are made in consultation with leading experts in the medical sector; the company’s products can be found in a wide range of clinical settings, employed by practitioners in the general surgery, hematology, radiology, and orthopedics fields, among others.



Ranfac‘s medical instruments are carefully monitored through every phase of the production process, from conception to packaging. The company’s single-source, vertically integrated model allows maximum efficiency and control over the development and creation of its medical devices. Ranfac maintains compliance with FDA, CGMP/QSR, and SPC standards.



For additional information about Ranfac’s state-of-the-art medical instruments, visit its website: http://www.ranfac.com The company can be contacted at 1-800-2-RANFAC.



About Ranfac Corporation

Established in 1888, Ranfac Corporation has over a century’s worth of experience in creating top-quality medical instruments. The company’s single-source production process allows it optimal control over the conception, development, fabrication, and packaging of its instruments. Based in Avon, Massachusetts, Ranfac maintains a 40,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.