Range Hood Market Projections 2026 by Top Players BSH Group, KOBE Range Hoods, Miele, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Vent-a-Hood, Whirlpool Corporation

Some of the prominent industry players in the market include Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, and Kaeser, among several others. These companies have entered into strategic alliances, acquisitions, carried out R&D to improve their product portfolio and expand their customer base.



In a bid to offer advanced compressed air treatment equipment solutions, Swedish industrial tools and equipment manufacturer Atlas Copco's oil-free air and compressor technique service division introduced Smart AIR Solutions, which is a complete gas or air solution that is designed to offer reduced life cycle cost of the equipment.



They combine the compressors, boosters, blowers with enhanced quality air solutions like coolers, dryers, filters, and nitrogen generators to operate efficiently and reliably. Enlisted below are some of the main factors amplifying compressed air treatment equipment market forecast through 2026.



- Integral application in the food and beverage sector



The vast food and beverage industry is witnessing unprecedented demand due to the increase in population, rise in disposable income over the years and constantly changing consumer preferences, emerging as one of the key consumers of compressed air treatment equipment.



According to reports, the U.K. food and beverage sector contributes approximately £28.2 billion to the economy employing nearly 400,000 people. Contamination-free compressed air is required in the food industry to facilitate the air cleaning of the containers before filling the products into it, blow molding to create food packaging solutions, cooling and freezing the products, and vacuum sealing the food, among many others.



- Use of the equipment in the healthcare sector



Along the similar lines, extremely pure compressed air is used in the healthcare industry. Dental application of compressed air comprises dental milling machines, powering dental tools, and others. The compressed air used in these industries have to follow certain regulations established by the government.



The growing awareness regarding the need to adopt a healthy lifestyle along with constant research and development in the healthcare sector to treat chronic illnesses has driven the need for compressed air treatment equipment.



- Advanced food and beverage industry in North America



North America has emerged as a profitable revenue terrain for compressed air treatment equipment industry and was expected to register a notable CAGR of more than 5.5% up to 2026. The wide penetration of food and beverage and manufacturing industry in the region coupled with the high spending of people on advanced healthcare services is a major factor complementing the demand for the equipment in the region.



- Key instrument air applications



In terms of the application spectrum, instrument air segment has witnessed considerable gains as the equipment is largely used as a source of clean compressed air in critical instruments such as gauges, relays, transmitters, indicators, recorders, thermostats and converters. The introduction of industrial automation to reduce the cost of operations, improve the quality of work, and to safeguard the health of the employees is a major factor supporting the demand for the product.



- Condensate treatment equipment purifiers



With respect to the type of product, condensate treatment equipment purifiers, traps, drains, and others are the numerous equipment available. This type of product is projected to expected to account for more than USD 750 million in revenues by 2026. Stringent regulations established by the governments regarding disposable condensate will support the demand for condensate treatment equipment.



