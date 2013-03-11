Rank Geek Announces Different Blog Management Packages

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Rank Geek, the SEO company based in Visakhapatnam, India and a sister concern of http://www.seopencil.com, offers different types of blog management packages to businesses. The company offers four different levels of packages for blog management, each differing in rates and the level of service extended. The Level 1, Level 2, Level 3 and Level 4 packages are priced at $49, $89, $159 and $249 respectively. The company leverages blog management along with its other services to clients because they believe that blogs are essential for building business online.



Rank Geek provides blog management services to clients since the company understands that business owner’s end up neglecting blogs when concerned with other issues such as beating the competition and customer service. The company has always encouraged clients to maintain blogs whether by themselves or by outsourcing the work. The minimum limit that the company advises for the number of blog entries is 10 per month.



The company states, “We have expert bloggers on role, and we assign a specific blogger to your website. That gives continuity and as articles keep churning out, there is increased authority that the blogger builds by virtue of ongoing research.”



The different blog management packages vary based on the number of articles posted per month, posting frequency, social bookmarks, images etc. Each article has a length of 400 words, is keyword optimized and comes with All in One SEO. Social Bookmarking comes as a standard feature with all the packages thus eliminating the need for the clients to get it done separately. Rank Geek guarantees that the clients’ websites will reap huge benefits on SERPs by opting for blog management services from them.



For detailed view of the different blog management packages and services encompassed in them as well as other services of Rank Geek, visit their official website rankgeek.com



About Rank Geek

Rank Geek is an SEO company based in Visakhapatnam, India, and has the reputation of being one of the first companies to adopt Panda and Penguin-safe White Hat solutions world-wide. One of the few companies in India which offers their own products and services, innovations as well as completely in-house staff, Rank Geek works with all kinds of websites including affiliate sites, online stores, some money sites and blogs. The company offers a host of services consisting of blog management, reputation management, content writing, Penguin Rescue, small business SEO, guaranteed SEO, social SEO, etc as a custom-made package for each client.



