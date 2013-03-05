Rank Geek Offers Blog Management Packages

Visakhapatnam, AndhraPradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Blogging is one of the most significant steps required to build online businesses. Blogging can expand online businesses attracting more customers to the business website. After Google Penguin was introduced, many online businesses started considering blogging as a necessity. Rank Geek, an SEO company, has been encouraging clients to post blogs regularly in order to expand their businesses.



“Having a blog is fundamentally the best thing that can do wonders for your online business” says Rank Geek, also adding that the sole thought of discovering new techniques to beat competition and satisfy customers is the main reason why blogs and their significance are neglected. According to the company, a business will be rewarded with lucrative outcomes if it can regularly post blogs, having at least 10 articles posted each month. “No one can maintain your blog better than yourself” says the company also stating that writing articles and doing keyword researches oneself is not a bad idea.



Rank Geek provides blogging services for those businesses that want to outsource blogging. The company has a team of expert bloggers, one of whom will be assigned to blog for each client. The company guarantees that their Blog Management services gives continuity by posting articles regularly after thorough research. The Blog management services from Rank Geek also features Social Bookmarking, as the company doesn’t want its clients to look for other companies for this purpose.



Rank Geek offers multiple level blog management packages, starting from Level 1 to Level 4. The packages recur monthly and can be canceled at any time. The packages include All in One SEO and images in each post. Clients who want to use their own accounts can provide the details to the company to start the work. Otherwise the company uses common accounts. Higher level packages will yield greater number of articles each month. Visit the website for details on each blog management package.



About Rank Geek

Rank Geek is a pioneer in the Indian SEO industry with unique and innovative services and products as well as a completely in-house staff. The company has its own websites’ database and blogs. Having worked with hundreds of websites, the company has a strong base of clientele including SEO companies, online stores and money sites. Using White Hat manual methods, Rank Geek specializes in getting a business website on the first search page as quickly as possible.



Media Contact

Phone: +91-891-2799898

Email: info@rankgeek.com

Web: http://www.rankgeek.com/

Twitter: Follow @RankGeek