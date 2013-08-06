Rank Me SEO Wins South Jersey Biz Award for Fastest Growing Company for the 2nd Time

Haddonfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- South Jersey Biz is a business journal taking account of the way industry is evolving, changing, expanding or contracting in the South Jersey area. It annually hosts business awards to recognize those local businesses that have made outstanding achievements in their fields. One of these awards is for the fastest growing business, which Rank Me SEO has now won two years running for being among the fastest growing companies in South Jersey. Their success in providing SEO services that have quickly seen quantifiable results for their clients has meant local businesses have joined their client base in record numbers.



Rank Me SEO, which offers search engine optimization, local SEO and website design was described by the South Jersey Biz as an outstanding success both in itself and on behalf of clients, “Averaging a more than 100% increase in top line revenue annually since 2010, Rank Me SEO provides search engine optimization and website design/development for small- to medium-sized businesses across the Delaware Valley region. The company also works on a white label basis for other major SEO companies nationwide. ”



The award cited their consistent results for clients and that these in turn created natural lead generation through organic recommendation and word of mouth referrals.



A spokesperson for Rank Me SEO explained, “Our success has been an interesting example in the online and search engine optimisation industry, as our initial success on behalf of clients brought us SEO experts who wanted to know how we worked, and joined our team as a result, which came in very handy as client numbers increased. Success truly bred success and that resulted in expansion, which means we have a specialist boutique now serving a national client base as effectively as we did for our first local customers. We thank South Jersey Biz for the recognition. We won’t be resting on our success our white hat SEO methods have increased the profits of our clients and that will continue to be our focus in the rest of 2013 and beyond.”



