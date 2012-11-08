RankedResults Releases New Blog Post Evaluating the Effectiveness of Different SEO Pricing Models

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- SEO company, RankedResults, has just released a new blog post discussing the many ways in which consultants and businesses structure their SEO pricing. The new article, http://rankedresults.com/why-guaranteed-seo-is-the-only-way-to-go/, is aimed at helping companies and individuals understand the most common pricing models available in the SEO world, including the guaranteed SEO model offered by RankedResults. The blog also provides insight into how effective, or ineffective, each SEO pricing model can be and how each model utilizes a company’s online marketing budget to increase their web visibility.



These days, most businesses recognize the importance of having an attractive, user-friendly website. However, many underestimate how imperative it is for their website to rank high in the results pages of search engines, such as Google and Yahoo. A study by Todd Jensen proves just how essential it is for companies to have top-notch search engine optimization.



The study shows that the #10 ranking, which is typically the last spot on the first page of search engine results, receives an average click-through rate of 2.71 percent. The #11 ranking, the top position on the second page, receives an average click-through rate of 1 percent. The farther back in the results, the lower and lower the chances of someone seeing or choosing the link.



While it is important for businesses to take advantage of SEO services, it is even more important to understand the variety of SEO pricing models offered by marketing companies.



The new blog by RankedResults evaluates the multitude of available SEO pricing models currently offered, including a monthly plan, a quote based on individual projects, and monthly retainers and consulting fees. The company also reveals the best and most effective SEO pricing model available, the performance-based/SEO guaranteed plan.



According to RankedResults, reaching page 1 of the Google, Yahoo and Bing results is vital to the online visibility and exposure of a company’s website.



“Here at RankedResults, that’s exactly what we offer,” says the company. “No cost to you until we achieve first page rankings on at least one of these three major search engines for your chosen keywords! Our #1 weapon is confidence. Confidence that we can do what we say we can do; and if we can’t, we’re the ones who pay for the time and effort – not you, the valued client.”



To read about the variety of SEO pricing models currently on the market



