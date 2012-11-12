RankPop Keeps Clients on Top of Google with Powerful SEO Marketing Service and Announces New Content Marketing Strategies.

Lancaster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- When it comes to growing a business in the twenty first century, the importance of SEO marketing services can’t be stressed enough. In fact, to many successful companies, link building and content marketing form the bedrock of their online focus.



In light of recent changes in SEO RankPop announces their release of content marketing. Rankpop has developed several content packages suited for all business levels. They’ve developed these packages so businesses are able to get a great piece of content developed by an experienced staff and relevant links to that content from industry related sites. RankPop boasts amazing results in quality content and authoritative links. Content is king, and good content gets quality links!



“The key is to build links intensively and then develop and market fresh content. This content includes infographics, video, widgets, articles and directories. Within RankPop we then promote this content to industry related sites and blogs for high authority links for our clients,” Conklin explains.



“Put it this way – if you don’t have an impressive Google ranking, you’re forced to outlay heavy sums of money for paid traffic,” says Dave Conklin, founder of RankPop.com and a noted internet marketing industry leader.



He continues, “However, those who appear ‘at the top’ can enjoy an unlimited volume of free and targeted traffic, giving them the hot prospects and sales that they need to excel in their industry.”



Previously, the majority of online businesses have handled their own SEO services. But, as Conklin explains, this task is becoming increasingly risky with the unpredictable nature of Google’s algorithm updates.



“Out of the blue, when people least expect it, Google initiates an update. This throws most businesses back at square one, buried several pages deep into Google and with no prospect of recovery. This is why it is vital to outsource search engine marketing to an SEO service that employs qualified industry experts. These people have the knowledge and power to help business sail through a Google update unhindered,” he adds.



Having led the SEO marketing services sector for a decade and a half, Conklin and his full-time team of SEO consultants have uncovered the key to success, something offered to all of their clients.



This firm handle on the industry has allowed RankPop to grow their client base to include hundreds of small business and an impressive portfolio of Fortune 500 companies. Each backed by the RankPop money-back guarantee, the company’s diverse team is proving that SEO services do not have to carry the risk and vulnerability that many incorrectly assume.



In fact, Conklin’s own reputation sees him travel the world to speak at conventions and expositions, while mentoring hundreds of business leaders on the key aspects of internet marketing and SEO.



“Google exists in an ever-changing world. This in itself brings a seemingly never-ending series of updates. The key is to be informed, prepared and then take positive action when it strikes. It’s something we at RankPop have been doing for almost two decades, and it’s something we’ll continue to do into the future,” Conklin concludes.



To find out more about the RankPop SEO service, including their link building and content marketing packages, please visit: http://www.rankpop.com



About RankPop

Based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, RankPop has been offering a diverse and affordable range of SEO and internet marketing services. All services all done in the United States.