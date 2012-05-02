Rap 2012: HipHop-News.net Debuts @CKHiD “Wave Back” Music Video & New Songs

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2012 -- HipHop-News.net is excited to announce today’s YouTube debut for new music video “Wave Back” by Hip Hop artist C.KHiD. The Rap 2012 news-focused blog is a major source for Hip-Hop music news, Hollywood rumors, album release dates, new Hip Hop songs 2012 released and the latest music videos from everyone’s favorite new rappers.



HipHop-News.net anticipates C.KHiD will once again score major YouTube views with his latest rap video for new song “Wave Back.” The Rap video, shot in Las Vegas, Nevada, was directed by Detroit camera specialist 'Beezy'. The music video features Hawaii fashionistas and Hip Hop dance stars @Dyms and @B_Shinezz.



“It was crazy how high energy everything was for this new rap video, Wave Back,” said C.KHiD. “I never had girls that had as much energy as me on a set and the video is Swavy.”



As part of the Hip Hop music 2012 revolution of new artists, C.KHiD has been consistently spotlighted for the major YouTube views and praise from fans for all of his past releases. The growth of his mainly college age-ranged fan base began with his rap video for the song “Yeah Yeah.” The super viral hit captured nearly three million views on YouTube.



The new song “Wave Back” is on the C.KHiD album “Black Box Dreams 6.” Fans can purchase the album or song on iTunes. The record was produced and engineered by Carlos Paez of Dresmore music.



The new album, Black Box Dreams 6, also includes the other viral C.KHiD YouTube songs, “It Is What It Is,” “14U,” and “Summer Summa.” According to the artist, the songs on the “Black Box Dreams 6” album are crafted to change perceptions of Rap 2012 style for the music industry and artists alike.



C.KHiD is one of the most watched YouTube music artists today. He has charted over 30,000 paid downloads and Streams on Tunecore, plus over 500,000 ringtone downloads via myxer.com. An unsigned artist, C.KHiD hopes to sign with a record label that respects his creativity and fluid business mind while working collaboratively with the best of specialized talents within the corporate music label world. For more information on C.KHiD, his new songs 2012 roster as well as other emerging artists and new rap songs, please visit http://hiphop-news.net/



